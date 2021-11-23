Double the speed limit and driving high on cocaine is what one driver was charged for in Ourense Yesterday, November 22.

The A-52 motorway has a speed limit of 120km/h as it passes through Allariz. Traffic police had set up a random speed check and pulled him over as soon as the camera noted his speed. Once the driver was stopped, the officers decided to carry out a drug test on the driver due to the condition he presented himself. He tested positive for Cocaine.

As any driver who has been stopped by the police in Spain knows, his details were put in the computerised system which immediately flagged him as having previous convictions and also having a search, arrest and summons order for him from a court in Cordoba.

Other than driving his Volkwagon Golf at a speed of 243 km/h, despite being limited to 120 km/h, the provisional roadside test, which is pending laboratory confirmation, showed he was driving high on cocaine. For this reason, the driver, a 34-year-old male resident of Cambados (Pontevedra), has been charged with an alleged offence against road safety, as per article 379.1 of the Penal Code and for driving a motor vehicle on an interurban road at a speed of at least 80 km/h above the permitted speed.

This driving high on cocaine driver faces a possible prison sentence of three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months or community service of 31 to 90 days and, in any case, deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for more than one and up to four years.

