Discounts in Almuñecar businesses this Black Friday

The Trade Association and Almuñecar Council present the Black Friday campaign to promote local commerce, offering discounts to consumers.

80 establishments will participate in the Black Friday campaign that also has the support of the Almuñecar Tourist Board.

The Almuñecar Trade Association (ACOS) and Almuñecar Council have presented the “Black Week” campaign that will be launched next week, from November 22 to 27, with more than 80 businesses participating, according to the president of ACOS Remedios Rico.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The campaign aims to promote and boost local commerce where, in addition, customers will find significant discounts, not just for one day, but throughout the week.”

“To carry out the campaign, ACOS also has the support of the Almuñecar Department of Tourism, thanks to which we will have promotional material and identification bags of Black Week to deliver to the visitors of the businesses participating in the campaign,” explained the President of ACOS.

The presentation ceremony, held at the Shana de Almuñecar establishment, was attended by Deputy Mayor Beatriz Gonzalez, the Councillor for Commerce Francisco Robles, along with the Mayor of the Treasury Rafael Caballero and representatives of the business community.

At the end of this promotional initiative, the Almuñecar Merchants Association prepares the Christmas campaign that will start coinciding with the beginning of December.