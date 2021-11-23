Breaking: Huge explosion destroys market in Kabul.

An explosion and gunfire have been reported in one of the districts of Kabul, Afghanistan.

A HUGE explosion has ripped through a market and gunfire has been reported in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday, November 23, according to Al-Jazeera TV channel, citing a security source.

Early reports claim the explosion was caused by a magnetic mine that targeted a police ranger in the area. Gunfire has also been reported in the area.

At least two members of the Taliban security forces have been wounded in the MIED attack, according to a Taliban official in the Kabul police HQ.

Videos on social media show a massive billowing smoke rising from the site of the explosion. Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after the explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Since the return of the Taliban to power on August 15, Kabul and other cities in the country have been hit by attacks which have often been claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan province, the Afghan branch of the terrorist group founded by Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Kabul is the capital and largest city of Afghanistan, located in the eastern section of the country. It is also a municipality, forming part of the greater Kabul Province, and divided into 22 districts.

This is a developing news story, please check back or refresh this page for further updates.

