Paraglider injured after a fall in Almeria

Paraglider injured after a fall in Spain’s Almeria.

A paraglider has been injured after suffering a fall in Almeria’s Pechina, according to the Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia. The paraglider was injured on Sunday, November 21.

The emergency services were alerted to the accident by a member of the public. The fall happened in the area of the Baños de Sierra Alhamilla. The member of the public said that the paraglider was lying on the ground and needed medical assistance urgently.

The emergency services activated the Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the health services of the Junta de Andalucia. The Air Traffic Control Centre and the Coordination and Rescue Centre were also activated.

According to the Guardia Civil, the man was rescued with the help of the fire brigade. Health sources have confirmed that the victim is a 55-year-old male. The injured paraglider was rushed to the Torrecardenas Hospital in Almeria for treatment.

