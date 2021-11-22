Hunting mishap leaves a 63-year-old injured

Hunting mishap leaves a 63-year-old man injured in Spain’s Toledo.

According to the emergency services 112, the shocking mishap happened in the municipality of Torrecilla de la Jara in Toledo. A 63-year-old man ended up being shot in the hip.

The emergency services sped to the scene of the accident. Medics along with Guardia Civil officers attended the scene. The man was transferred to the Nuestra Señora del Prado Hospital in Talavera de la Reina.

The hunting trip was reportedly taking place on a farm in the early afternoon of Sunday, November 21.

According to the doctor who worked on the man in the emergency room, the man had been shot in the hip. The bullet had exited though leaving the man with both entry and exit wounds.

At the moment details surrounding the shooting have not been revealed. The name of the Toledo farm where the accident occurred has not been released.

