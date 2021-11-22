The first winter Dana arrives in Spain today, which will see strong winds, rain and snow falls for large parts of the country. The state meteorological agency (AEMET) who warn of the Dana (a meteoroligcal term) has issued warnings for 11 areas across Spain.

Aragon

There is an orange warning about for the provinces of Teurel and Zaragoza due to an accumulation of snow in the region of 20 centimetres above 800 metres, expected in the next 24hrs.

La Rioja

Am orange alert has also been issued for the due to snowfall, where thicknesses of around 20 centimetres is expected in 24 hours 1,200 meters.

Madrid

For the Community of Madrid there is a yellow warning (risk) for snow up to 10 centimetres thick in the mountains with accumulations above 1,000 meters. Snow will fall mainly in the northern part of the mountains; the thickness of the snow cover will increase with altitude.

The southern areas of Madrid, Las Vegas, West, Metropolitan and Henares, can expect a snow accumulation of around 2 centimetres over the next 24 hours in areas above 800. The expectation is that the snow could descend to 600 meters.

Cantabria and Asturias

A yellow alert has been issued for the communities of Cantabria and with snow in parts of Liébana and the center and valley of Villaverde, and in Picos de Europa. Snowfalls will leave accumulations around 10 centimetres thick around 700-900 meters over the next 24 hours.

Castilla y León

A yellow alert has been issued for snow in all the provinces of Castilla y León, except Zamora and Valladolid. Accumulations of up to 10 centimetres above 1,400 meters are expected but could go down to 800 or 900 meters,

Castilla La Mancha

The yellow alert in the provinces of Cuenca and Guadalajara continues with a snow thickness of 2 centimeters above 800 meters. Snow will fall mainly in the north and east of Guadalajara. Snow at altitudes above 1,200-1,300 meters can expect thicker accumulations.

Andalusia

Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Galicia and in the Community of Valencia is a yellow alert has been issued for strong gusts of wind , rain or storms.

AEMET warns that the arrival of the First winter “Dana” in Spain that where there are orange alerts with significant risk to people going about their usual activities.

