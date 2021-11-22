Adele interview botch leaves TV reporter ‘mortified’

Adele interview botch leaves Australian TV reporter ‘mortified’.

An Australian TV reporter was left mortified after botching an exclusive interview with Adele. Matt Doran along with his crew for Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise headed to London for the exclusive chat which was said to be part of a £1 million deal.

Reportedly Doran botched the interview when he admitted that he had only heard a single track from Adele’s latest work. According to reports, Adele stopped the interview but Doran has denied this. Sony has pulled the plug on the interview footage being released.

Doran claims he missed out on hearing a preview of the album as he did not see an important email.

Fellow reporter Peter Ford took to Twitter to comment on the mishap and labelled it as “pretty shoddy.” He went on to defend Doran though and said it was “totally out of character.”

Tarla Lambert commented in Women’s Agenda: “There are thousands upon thousands of highly qualified, talented reporters waiting in the wings who would kill for Matt Doran’s position,”

“The fact that he thought it was reasonable to rock up to an interview with one of the world’s most influential women, and fail to ask her about her work, is reason enough to give one of these other young hopefuls a chance.”

Doran claims he missed the email and did not know he had access to a preview copy of the album. He commented: “It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub,”

“This is the most important email I have ever missed.”

Doran denies that Adele walked out on the interview. He commented: “Adele didn’t storm out,”

“In fact, it was the polar opposite. What was meant to be 20 minutes was extended to 29 minutes.

“The majority of the chat was about the album. I told her: ‘I’ve only had the privilege of hearing Easy on Me, but not the other tracks.’ ”

