Watch out! These new Spanish traffic fines could catch you out! This year, in terms of regulatory changes and driver-related offences, has been a particularly turbulent one. With a starting gun focused on electric scooter users and ending with a modification of the Traffic Law that is still underway and yet to be finalised, drivers of any type of vehicle should be on their toes as new traffic fines are already in place.

Electric scooters

The first is the one that directly affects electric scooters. Scooters must not ride on pavements. The fine for this offence is 200 Euros and has already been imposed for months. In addition, it is expected that before the end of the year it will also be compulsory for riders of electric scooters to ride with a helmet, although there are still no figures on the fine.

Other vehicles

The rest of the new penalties are those included in the amendments to the Traffic Law. After their approval in Congress and having already been reviewed by the Senate, there is nothing left for them to become official. The fines associated with these changes will be as follows:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Fine number one

Driving while holding a mobile phone in your hand, regardless of whether it is being used or not holds a hefty traffic fine of 200 Euros and 6 points.

Fine number two

Having a radar detector or inhibitor in the car, even if it is not connected will also hold a traffic fine of 200 Euros but not quite so many points, this one will see you having 3 points deducted from your licence.

Fine number three

Not turning off the car engine when idling or waiting carries a fine of 100 Euros.

A quick reminder

With the change in speed limits on certain streets, this year also saw the start of penalties for vehicles driving over 30 kilometres per hour on some roads. Although this is not a new penalty, the zones now have different speed limits to improve coexistence between motor vehicles and other vulnerable road users. So keep this in mind when driving.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.