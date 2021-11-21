Granada Guardia Civil to hold its final weapons auction
The Firearms Intervention department of Granada’s Guardia Civil will conduct its last-ever public auction of weapons in the province next week. This is due to the latest modification of the Arms Regulations, which eliminates this acquisition procedure.
As outlined in a press release from the force,
From now on, if the owner does not dispose of their weapons by other means and they are deposited in the Intervention of Arms, they will be destroyed after a period of one year. The only exception, in this case, will be when the weapon has a specific historical heritage that can be proven. It is envisaged that public auctions to dispose of this type of weapon will still be possible, although this is not confirmed.
A total of 886 various weapons will be on display
Between November 22 and 26, the 886 weapons to be auctioned will be on display from 9am until 1pm daily. The main auction will then take place on November 29, using the closed envelope method.
Any natural or legal person authorised to possess, use, or trade the weapons for which they intend to bid is allowed to attend the auction.
With the aim of saving inconvenience for people,
Due to the strict measures imposed by Covid-19 there will be a capacity limit to access the exhibition, as reported by granadadigital.es.
