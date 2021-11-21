Banned Granada driver triple the alcohol limit after crash

Banned Granada driver triple the alcohol limit in his fifth breathalyser since June

A 21-year-old man was arrested this Saturday morning, November 20, by the Local Police of Granada. He had crashed his vehicle against the Metro subway security fences in the Villarejo area.

The incident occurred at around 11am, at the intersection of Calle Emperatriz Eugenia with Camino de Ronda. Apparently, the young man stopped his vehicle at a traffic light and fell asleep. Noticing his condition, the driver of another car that had pulled up next to him at the lights attempted to wake him up.

Following the soon-to-be detainee along the Camino de Ronda, at the end of the road, the driver informed a police patrol that was present.

As police explained pointed out to granadadigital.es, the youth attempted to avoid being captured and took off at full speed from the roundabout that borders Avenida del Sur, Carretera de Malaga, and Calle Escultor Pablo Loyzaga. As he approached the EasyGas de Villarejo petrol station, the driver lost control and crashed against the subway fencing.

A subsequent breathalyser test gave a result of 0.88 and 0.85 milligrams for each litre of exhaled air, a rate that is more than triple that allowed (0.25 m /l) In addition, the man was found to be driving without a valid licence, after having been banned from driving previously. This was reportedly his fifth breathalyser incident since June, and he has failed each one.

