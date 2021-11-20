Storms forecast for Andalucia and Valencia

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET, has issued weather warnings for Andalucia and Valencia. The warnings are for Saturday, November 20 and follow the heavy rains and winds experienced over the last 24 hours.

The area affected are:

Península, Illes Balears, Ceuta y Melilla

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Moderate rain (15mm) and thunderstorms are expected from 10am through to midnight.

Costa del Sol

There is a 40 to 70% chance of winds between force 7 and force 8 (near gale and gale) from Saturday 3pm to midnight. The strong winds will bring heavy surf with waves of up to 5m.

Costa Blanca South

Heavy rain is expected with up to 100mm falling between midday and the early hours of Sunday morning.

Costa Blanca North

Moderate to heavy rain expected between 10am and the early hours of Sunday morning with up to 80mm falling in areas.

As always AEMET recommend you take the appropriate care on the roads and around sea areas, as well securing property when necessary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.