Paris is on fire

A huge fire has ripped through a historic row of buildings in the heart of Paris.

Videos and images have been shared on social media of the blaze on the Boulevard des Capucines, showing the building engulfed in flames and smoke.

Boulevard des Capucines is situated near the Place de L’Opera square and the Palais Garnier opera house.

People have been told to “avoid the area and do not unnecessarily clutter emergency lines’ by the fire services.”

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

The street is one of the ‘grand boulevards’ in Paris, one of the most iconic in the city.

It is just a short walk from the Place de la Concorde, Tuileries Gardens and River Senne, which are very popular with tourists.