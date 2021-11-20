Lack of semiconductors increases price of second-hand cars

Lack of semiconductors increases the price of second-hand cars



Vehicle sales in Spain have been affected badly throughout the pandemic, but now, a failure in the supply of the components necessary to manufacture automobiles is increasing the problem. The shortage of semiconductors that is being experienced, worldwide, in a generalised way, is affecting the motor industry. These components are necessary for the manufacture of a car, and without them, there is no production.

Due to a lack of stock, this of course has a knock-on effect on the new car market, but the situation also affects the second-hand market. Used cars, according to reports, have become 7 per cent more expensive in the past twelve months. The Green Car Monitos VO, made by Autobiz for Sumauto, shows how the high demand for second-hand vehicles has affected their average price.

Petrol and diesel cars have an average price of around €18,000, an increase of 6.8 per cent compared to January. In the case of low-emission engines, the average cost per car is €28,849, an increase of 7 per cent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

