Almeria likes Facebook

FACEBOOK is still Almeria province’s most popular social media site despite a drop in numbers, a recent study revealed.

Last year’s 200,000 users fell to 160,000 in 2021, owing to competition from Instagram and Tiktok, investigators from the Social Media Family found, who also noted that Facebook users were getting older.

Over the last three years there was a 6 per cent rise in Facebook users belonging to the 40-65 age group and a 7 per cent decline in those aged between 18 and 39.