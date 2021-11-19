MiColchón opens new shop

THE MiColchón Group has returned to Mijas expanding their shop and has incorporated the new Brand of sofás ‘Nessen Interiors’. This is also a clear commitment to create local jobs and for the International market generated by opening the new store.

On Friday November 12 the opening was attended by the councillors of Mijas Town Hall, Andrés Ruiz and José Carlos Martín.

Marketing Director, Ángel Sánchez, highlighted that the location of the Las Lagunas shop “is exceptional, as well as its luminosity, which is why we are very happy to consolidate our position here in Mijas.”

The extension of these premises has allowed the company to incorporate its new line of sofas and armchairs in Mijas. The Malaga-based company has more than 30 years of experience in the sector, with more than 50 employees and a dozen shops in the province.

In this one in Las Lagunas, the company highlights the good clientele, “especially from foreign residents, who appreciate the quality to sleep well or to enjoy a sofa in good conditions.”

MiColchon is located on Avda de Mijas, 2, Las Lagunas, Mijas Costa.