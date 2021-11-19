Glovo hit with €8.5 million Labour Inspection fine

The home delivery platform, Glovo, has been handed a fine of €8.5 million, This huge sanction was imposed by the Labour Inspectorate after the company refused to register 1,316 distributors from the province of Sevilla with Social Security.

According to El País, the fine received by Glovo is broken down into two parts. First, there is the infringement act amounting to €6.1 million, on top of this is added a second amount of €2.4 million, for the settlement of the corresponding quotas of these employees.

This is the largest fine since the new law came into force in August

Since the so-called ‘rider law’ came into force in August, this is the largest fine against any company operating on the technological platform. Glovo – led by Oscar Pierre – had been obliged to register its employees after the law was approved, but had committed to employing just 30 per cent of its workforce over the next three years, a figure of 3,000 workers.

On hearing of the action, Daniel Moreno, the secretary of union action of the CCOO of Sevilla, commented he regrets that Glovo “has preferred to expose itself to the sanction, rather than apply the legislation and respect labour rights”.

In addition, he pointed out the valuable role that the Labor Inspectorate had played in detecting these “irregularities in the hiring”, so that these 1,316 distributors stopped being autonomous and passed into the General Regime of Social Security, as reported by cronicaglobal.elespanol.com.

