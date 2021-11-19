Cocaine lab discovered because of fire in Madrid building

A spectacular fire in a house in Usera, Madrid, uncovers a cocaine laboratory.

A spectacular fire in a house in the Madrid neighbourhood of Usera uncovered a cocaine laboratory last night, November 18.

According to the first investigations drugs found were cut and prepared on a medium scale inside the apartment.

The fire, which started yesterday afternoon, originated on the third floor and quickly spread to neighbouring homes, causing a dense plume of smoke.

Although at that time the floor was empty, members of Samur-Civil Protection had to attend to seven people, three of them minors, due to mild smoke inhalation due to a fire, according to a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid.

Madrid City Council Firefighters moved to the house located at Calle Carabelos, 55. The fire was highly developed and had devastated the house, located on the third floor, breaking through the facade. The flames also affected the terraces of the two upper floors.