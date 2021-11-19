Calendar girls help Preventorio

CALENDAR COVER: A taste of what’s to come in the fundraising calendar Photo credit: Daniel Crespi

LAST year the American Bike Rental and Bar’s cheeky calendar raised €5,000 for the Preventorio children’s home in Gandia.

Daniel Crespi, owner of the Moraira hopes that next year’s will as successful as 2021’s, which featured 12 hunky and scantily-dressed males.

This time, and to guarantee equality between the sexes, the 2022 calendar focuses on 12 lovely women.

The €15 calendars are due to arrive from the printer’s this week, Daniel told the Euro Weekly News.

“The idea is to make around €5,000 for the Preventoria,” he said.  “The buyer also gets a raffle ticket and we are currently working on the Christmas raffle with Mira Mirror in Moraira, who will be selling individual tickets.”

American Bike Rental plans to raise €10,000 for the Gandia home throughout 2022, Daniel said.


This follows on from this year’s initiatives, which include €5,021 raised with a Charity Day last June.

This was delivered by a convoy of 25 bikers on their Harley Davidsons to the delight of the children, and the relief of the Preventorio’s managers who rely on donations.


