Young athlete dies after competing in Behobia-San Sebastian event

A 27-year-old Aragonese athlete who had participated this past Sunday, November 14 in the Behobia-San Sebastian, has died in a hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa. The runner had apparently fainted and suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the event and was immediately evacuated to the hospital.

The organisers of the Behobia-San Sebastian event, who manage the Fortuna Club, confirmed the tragic news on their social media account. A post read that “Today is a very sad day for the Behobia family”. It continued, “From the organisation, in these hard times, we want to respect and preserve the pain and intimacy of Hector’s family and friends”.

Sources close to the athlete’s family, consulted by the Heraldo, said the young man collapsed six kilometres from the end of the event. He was treated at the scene by the medical professionals who were present. It is believed that his heart stopped functioning for more than one minute, which ultimately proved fatal for the runner, who was a teacher at a school in Tudela, as reported by 20minutos.es.

