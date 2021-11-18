Spain cannot confine the unvaccinated. “No, it can’t be done here,” says a former Supreme Court Justice.

Austria has taken the extreme measure of locking down people who were not vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to former Supreme Court Justice Jorge Rodríguez-Zapata, the same cannot be done in Spain. He commented: “No, it can’t be done here.”

Speaking to ‘El Periódico de España’ Rodríguez-Zapata explained that the legal framework for confining unvaccinated people does not exist in Spain. In Spain, people cannot be made to have coronavirus vaccinations. According to Rodríguez-Zapata imposing an Austrian style lockdown is not possible in Spain. The legal expert explained that: “It would violate fundamental rights.”

Low vaccination rates in some European countries have forced them to consider new measures to protect people against the virus. The vaccination rate compared to the rest of Europe is extremely low in Austria. This led the country to confine millions of people.

In Austria, anyone who is not fully vaccinated can only leave the house to do essentials such as going to work, doing the shopping or for medical reasons. People could be fined up to 3,600 euros for failing to comply with the new measures.

The possible use of Covid passports to control access to venues is being considered again by some autonomous communities in Spain. This is a controversial measure.

