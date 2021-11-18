Marathon bonanza

AILEEN, an Original Charity Shop and Library volunteer, completed the Virtual Dublin Marathon to support Spread Some Sunshine and Project4All.

She raised the fantastic amount of €3,200 through generous contributions from family, friends and staff at the Original Charity Shop as well as a donation of €2,000 from the Shop.

Spread Some Sunshine is a project that helps children and families in need on the West Coast of Sri Lanka in the Ambalangoda area.

Helen Davis was delighted to accept €1,560 on behalf of the charity and said that the money would go a long way towards improving lives as well as supporting micro-finance schemes to promote self-sustainability.

There would also be some special Christmas treats this year, Helen added. More information about the charity is available on the www.spreadsomesunshine.es website.

Project4All relies solely on donations to provides hot meals, clothing, and essentials for the Costa Blanca’s homeless and needy.

The charity’s founder Arne Soeten gratefully received €1,560, saying that the money would be used for food, clothing, shoes and more sleeping bags.

“We intend to make this a very special Christmas for homeless and needy people,” he said. For more information, see the www.project4all.com website.

This year the Original Charity Shop and Library has already supported many charities including Caritas, the Franciscan Refuge, Javea Health Centre, Javea Autism Association, Feral Cats Association and the Occupational Day Centre in La Jara.

Readers who would like to sell goods on commission should phone 966460803 for an appointment.

Donations are gratefully accepted at all times at the Original Charity Shop in Carrer de Nancy, Javea, while the Library-Book Shop is located in Javea Park.

Visit the www.charityshoplibrary.com website or email [email protected] for more details.