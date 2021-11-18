In Cod We Trust – La Parra Gold

THESE are the words of John the Fish (as he is known in Fuengirola) about his restaurant in Los Boliches which serves some exceptional fish and chips, alongside all of the traditional dishes you would expect to find in a fish and chip shop.

There is currently an offer of regular cod, fresh chips, mushy peas for €8 or €7 for takeaway or large cod, chips and mushy peas for €11 or €10 for takeaway and Jumbo is €15 eat in or takeaway.

The menu of the day is €10. Apart from the heated restaurant, La Parra Gold now boasts a terrace which can seat up to 50 people and with the nights staying lighter for much longer, enjoy your meal outside in this quiet road which is just a short walk away from the sea front.

Every piece of fish sold is fresh from the sea and owner John is proud to skin and bone everything before he cooks it and has even created his own tartar sauce which goes exceptionally well with scampi which is not that easy to find on the Costa del Sol.

With decades of experience in the food business and ably helped by his loyal staff, John welcomes everyone to his restaurant which also boasts a friendly bar for those who aren’t quite ready to dig in to his generous portions.

Open Monday to Thursday from 5pm and open Friday from 1pm and Saturday from 5pm all day and closed on a Sunday, you can enjoy lunch, an afternoon snack or drink and a hearty evening meal which includes a selection of healthy options.

Nestled away like the very best hidden gems, you can find La Parra Gold just a short stroll from Los Boliches train station on Calle Poeta Salvador Rueda, just behind the Ilunion Hotel and there is usually plenty of street parking available nearby.

Almost all of the reviews on TripAdvisor are five star with comments ranging from a simple ‘excellent’ to numerous observations that La Parra Gold ‘serves the best fish and chips around.’

If you fancy something different for a family event, call John on 678 292 792

or visit their popular Facebook page for more information @LaParraLosBoliches · British Restaurant.