Harry and Meghan ditch Christmas with the Queen over worries of a ‘media frenzy’.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly not be returning to the UK to visit the Queen this Christmas as they are worried about a media frenzy. This will be the Queen’s first Christmas without Prince Philip.

Some people have blamed a packed schedule for the decision but one royal source believes that they are worried that the visit would be met with negative attention.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming.

“If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now.

“But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.”

It is possible that the royal couple may not see the Queen again until she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Vanity Fair a palace insider commented on a possible Platinum Jubilee return to the UK. They commented: “If that is the first time they are back in the country since Megxit, and they suck all the oxygen from the queen, that will be just terrible”

