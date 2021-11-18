Drunk driver travels 4K on the wrong side of the road before crashing

Drunk driver travels more than 4K on the wrong side of the road before crashing. The driver had been travelling between Almeria’s Vera and Garrucha.

The driver could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and have his licence revoked for between one and six years.

A 24-year-old man is being investigated by officers from the Guardia Civil in Almeria. The man is suspected of reckless driving along with driving under the influence. The man had driven more than four kilometres on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a barrier and causing damage.

The emergency services received a call at around 8am on Wednesday, November 17. The caller reported an accident at km 9.200 of the A-352 road, between Almeria’s Vera and Garrucha.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered the car had collided with a barrier. When the driver saw an approaching Guardia Civil motorcyclist they fled the scene of the accident.

Officers were soon able to locate the man and he was taken to the Guardia Civil offices in Vera. He was discovered to have an alcohol level of 0.68 mg/l.

Images recorded by other drivers show the driver heading along the wrong side of the carriageway. The driver is being investigated for offences of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

