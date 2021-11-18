Dead model dumped after being ‘forcibly injected with heroin’

Dead model dumped outside a hospital after being ‘forcibly injected with heroin’.

The family of model Christy Giles, aged 24 believe that she was ‘forcibly injected with heroin’ on a night out before her body was dumped outside a hospital. Christy had been on a night out with her friend designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, aged 26.

Christy’s body was discovered dumped outside a hospital in LA. According to Christy’s husband, a group of men in a car that did not have a licence plate were caught on CCTV dumping her body.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hilda and Christy had been at a warehouse party in LA. Reportedly they met a man and had been heading towards an after party in Hollywood.

Only hours after Christie’s body was discovered, Hilda was found having been dumped at a different LA hospital. According to ABC 7, she has “little possibility of recovery” and has no brain activity.

Christy’s husband commented on the heart-breaking death. He stated: “People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I’ll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again.”

He told KLTA: “Hilda’s toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”

Christy’s family believe that other women have also been attacked in the same manner. A GoFundMe page set up by the family says: “Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.