THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s most recent outing was to Section C of the river Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

The 11 contestants were off to a chilly start but it soon turned into a nice day with the temperature eventually rising to 20 degrees and a water temperature of 18.

Fishing seemed spasmodic with five dry nets, although there were also some good results with six anglers catching 40 fish that weighed a total of 55 kilos.

“Overall, it was a strange day’s fishing,” said the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

Best total weight of the day went to Jacobus Janssens whose seven fish weighed 13.6 kilos, with second best going to Ray Turvey’s seven fish weighing 12.2 kilos. Graham Sewell came third with six fish (11.7 kilos).

For further information. Contact Frank Povey Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).