A strange day’s fishing

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A strange day’s fishing
WHOPPING CARP: Jacobus Janssen with his 4.1-kilo best fish of the day Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s most recent outing was to Section C of the river Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

The 11 contestants were off to a chilly start but it soon turned into a nice day with the temperature eventually rising to 20 degrees and a water temperature of 18.

Fishing seemed spasmodic with five dry nets, although there were also some good results with six anglers catching 40 fish that weighed a total of 55 kilos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Overall, it was a strange day’s fishing,” said the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s secretary Jeff Richards.

Best total weight of the day went to Jacobus Janssens whose seven fish weighed 13.6 kilos, with second best going to Ray Turvey’s seven fish weighing 12.2 kilos.  Graham Sewell came third with six fish (11.7 kilos).

For further information. Contact Frank Povey Povey (96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here