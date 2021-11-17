Sales suspended: Migrants using Decathlon kayaks to cross the Channel. In northern France, Decathlon has suspended the sale of kayaks to stop migrants risking their lives and using the products as they attempt to cross the English Channel.

Numerous migrants have been using kayaks bought from Decathlon to cross the English Channel and reach the UK. Decathlon commented: “Our employees have alerted us that the boats we sell, especially kayaks, can be used by migrants trying to cross the Channel.”

According to Le Monde, kayaks have been withdrawn from sale from Decathlon’s Calais and Grande-Synthe branches. They are also said to have been withdrawn from branches in Le Touquet and Boulogne sur Mer.

Decathlon highlighted how risky it is attempting to cross the Channel using a kayak. The sporting company said the risks: “are considerable, which leads us to withdraw all of these products from sale in the shops”.

On Friday, November 12, according to Le Monde, three migrants went missing after they attempted to cross the Channel using kayaks.

Speaking to the BFM TV channel, the mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart said that the decision by Decathlon to remove kayaks from the market is “positive.”

The company added: “The recent increase in attempted crossings has led our teams at Decathlon Calais to question their position on the sale of products that can be diverted from their sporting use and serve as boats to cross the Channel.”

