One dead and two missing in deadly mudslides

Authorities have confirmed that a woman has died and two people are missing in deadly mudslides caused by torrential rain in Canada.

The woman’s body was recovered near the main road between Lillooet and the Cayoosh Summit, in British Columbia.

Two people are also missing, it is believed that other occupied vehicles were also lost in the mudslides.

Two days of heavy rain has caused huge floods and shut railway lines, the situation has now turned very dangerous.

Some parts of British Columbia had eight inches (200 mm) of rainfall on Sunday, November 14, which is usually a months worth of rain.

Cities and towns have been evacuated, with Merritt telling the 7,100 residents to leave following rising water causing bridges to be cut off and a wastewater treatment plant to close.

Video footage shows mudslides carrying debris that is now blocking access to the motorway.

Adam Wuisman, who was driving on Highway 7 when a landslide hit, told CBC News: “I definitely heard people screaming for help.”

“It’s kind of helpless to feel like you’re between a very vulnerable mountainside on one side and the Fraser River on the other side.”

“And there’s really nothing you can do about it, but hope nothing comes down on top of you.”

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the dead woman’s has not been formally identified, however, her next of kin has been informed.

Staff sergeant Janelle Shoihet said: “The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed, however, investigators have received two missing people reports and believe there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide.”

Searches by rescue crews had to be called off on Monday, November 15, but they have now resumed searching for missing people.

Vancouver port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said: “All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior.”

She added that various motorways and all main routes into Vancouver have been closed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is very concerned about the floods and would assist in any way possible.