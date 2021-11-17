Man injured catching dog as it falls from the fourth floor. The man somehow managed to catch the dog in mid-air as it fell.

The shocking accident took place on Friday, November 12, shortly after 4pm. Officers from the Local Police received a call to say that a dog needed rescuing from a fourth-floor balcony. The dog was said to be hanging halfway off the balcony from a flat in Calle Cerda in Alicante. It looked like the dog would fall and needed an immediate rescue.

Two patrols from the Local Police along with the Fire Brigade rushed to the scene to try and rescue the dog. When they arrived though they saw people gathered in the street surrounding a dog. The dog appeared to be a cross between an American Stanford and a Dalmatian.

The dog had scratches on one of its legs and nearby was a young man in severe pain. The 26-year-old man had broken his wrist and two fingers. Somehow the man had managed to catch the dog mid-air as it fell to the ground. The man was congratulated for the heroic rescue by locals in the area who had witnessed the event.

As reported by 20 minutes: “A report has been made to the Security Department of the City Council and the Police Headquarters, in which it has been requested to give recognition to the young man at the celebration of the ‘Local Police Day’, for saving the life of the animal.”

