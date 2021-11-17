Malaga cocaine cafe owners caught

Malaga cocaine cafe owners were caught by the National Police. The selling point in a cafeteria in El Palo has led to the arrest of half a dozen people.

Those under investigation, including the manager of the establishment, have been arrested for their alleged responsibility in the crimes of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal group. In addition, as a result of the searches carried out, three in homes and one in the bar, the officers seized 75 grams of cocaine, 12 pieces of paper of the same substance, eight anxiety tablets, 360 Euros and a precision scale.

The operation, which was carried out by officers from the Eastern District Police Station, began in September following reports that cocaine was being sold in a cafe in the popular district of El Palo in Malaga. The first investigations soon revealed that the area around the bar was frequented by numerous drug addicts. In a discreet manner, the investigators drew up several drug seizure reports among the buyers while confirming that the business was run by a couple, aged 64 and 42, respectively, both were in charge of the sales at the door of the cafe or, on other occasions, inside. They also found that the manager of the cocaine cafe was in the know and gave permission for the illicit business to take place in the bar.

Investigation

At the same time, the investigation revealed that a brother of the ringleader of the network was in charge of supplying them with the drugs, which in turn were hidden in a house used as a nursery. This hiding place was the residence of a couple with no criminal record, whose residents were added to the list of those arrested for their alleged involvement in the events. Finally, and amidst important security measures, on November 11, the exploitation phase of the investigation was carried out, with four searches, three in homes and one in the cafeteria.

Arrested

Both the ringleader and the manager were arrested on the scene in the cocaine cafe. Officers actually caught the ringleader in the middle of a drug transaction. Found on his possession were six cocaine wraps and 360 Euros in mixed notes. His partner was arrested in the vicinity of the bar acting as a waitress. This role she took on as an early warning security measure for when she saw police in the area.

Malaga Magistrate’s Court number 2 has ordered four of the six detainees to be sent to prison.

