Made in the UK, sold to the world. A new strategy aims to help businesses in the UK double their exports.

On Wednesday, November 17 the government published a new strategy called ‘Made in the UK, Sold to the World.’ The strategy hopes to see UK exports boosted to £1 trillion.

The strategy comes from the Department for International Trade (DIT). It will help businesses make the most of free trade deals.

According to the government, the plan includes: “an Export Support Service that offers a one-stop shop for exporting advice, and the launch of a new UK Tradeshow Programme better-tailored to help businesses, particularly those outside London and the South East, to attend and promote their products around the world.

“DIT will also be expanding its Export Academy – launched in October – to roll it out across all of the UK including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The academy will invite owners and managers of SMEs to access masterclasses, roundtables and networking events that help them overcome common challenges first-time exporters face.”

The Secretary of State for International Trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP commented: “This is a defining moment in our national trading story. As we agree ambitious new trade deals around the world, it is more vital than ever that businesses across the UK take advantage of these opportunities and unleash their full exporting potential.”

She added: “Our export strategy will help more businesses start exporting and help those who already export to sell more products to more countries. Reaching £1 trillion worth of exports by the end of this decade means more jobs, more opportunities and higher wages helping the UK to level up and build back better.”

The Minister for Exports, Mike Freer MP explained more about the strategy. He said: “We know businesses are at different points on their exporting journey. Some are already successful exporters but want to sell more products or reach new markets. Others are yet to take the leap and export for the first time.

“Whatever your story, our tailored support, expertise and international network is here and ready to help you maximise your ambitions and sell to the world.”

