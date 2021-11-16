Viewers stunned as reporter approaches migrants on tiny dinghy in Channel

Good Morning Britain viewers were left shocked as a reporter approaches migrants on the English Channel this morning.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain viewers were left shocked this morning, November 16, when the programme broadcast from the English Channel and showed migrants in a tiny dinghy.

Today’s programme revealed that around 4,000 migrants crossed the English Channel during the first two weeks of November.

Hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls then went over to live to Senior News Correspondent Jonathan Swain who was on board a boat in the middle of the Channel.

Viewers were shocked when Jonathan spotted three men in a tiny dinghy attempting to cross the Channel.

As the camera zoomed in on the men, Jonathan was heard shouting over to them: “Morning, do you need help?”

Many uncomfortable viewers took to Twitter to give their opinion on the segment.

'It's an inflatable dinghy, they're struggling at the moment.' The UK and France have said they are determined to prevent 100% of migrant crossings but, as @SwainITV has a close encounter with three migrants struggling on the Channel this morning, is this an impossible task? pic.twitter.com/aJroWuXe4R

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 16, 2021

“Just completely mad to watch a reporter at sea yelling at a group of people in a dingy going round and round in circles. Are we watching desperate people for sport now? #GMB,” one person posted.

Another tweeted: “Terrible to film this. Uncomfortable to watch #gmb,” while a third said: “@gmb this is very wrong #GMB.”

Another fuming viewer wrote: “What a b***** ridiculous situation… a moronic ITV reporter shouting to refugees ‘Can we help?’ & “You alright?” and asking them even more stupid questions and then not offering them help #GMB EXploitative or what !?”

Another Tweeted: “#gmb 3 refugees paddling in a small dinghy in the English Channel. The reporter is filming them like a weird spectator sport. Suddenly shouts out, “are you ok, where are you going to?” Wtf!.”