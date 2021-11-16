Nerja promotes the town through sporting events

Nerja has promoted the qualities of the town during the basketball match between Unicaja and San Pablo Burgos.

Nerja has promoted the qualities of the town during the basketball match between Unicaja and San Pablo Burgos on Saturday, November 14, at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena Sports Palace.

Through the promotional campaign “Our Province Play,” promoted by Unicaja, the tourist attractions of the municipality have been highlighted through advertisements on the video scoreboard, on the led ring and on the screens at the foot of the track. Merchandising and products were also sold in the stands located outside the sports facilities.

“It was a great success to have been able to be part of this campaign together with other municipalities. An opportunity to get involved and support Unicaja, our leading basketball club at the provincial level, which has also allowed us to promote Nerja in terms of tourism through sports”, said mayor Jose Alberto Armijo.

Armijo, together with the Councillor for Sports Daniel Rivas, and the Councillor for Tourism Gema Garcia, represented the Nerja council in at the event, which was also attended by a hundred boys and girls from the Municipal School of Basketball who have been invited by the Malaga club.

From 6pm, attendees were able to enjoy a “Fan Zone” installed outside the Sports Palace with different promotional stands, where t-shirts and merchandise of the “Turismo Nerja” brand and the Foundation were handed out.