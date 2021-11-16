Breaking: Hazmat suited officers storm nail bar in Bristol.

Firearms teams were also deployed to the scene.

OFFICERS in hazmat suits stormed a nail bar in Bristol on Tuesday, November 16 supported by multiple emergency service personnel.

The incident, which occurred inside the Top Nails salon on Sandy Park Road, Brislington, has since been confirmed to be the result of ambulance crews responding to a report of a man with breathing problems, according to Bristol Live.

Although it is still unclear at this stage why officials were seen storming in the premises wearing hazmat suits.

Police officers, ambulance crews, an air ambulance crew and firearms teams were also deployed to the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service has now issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“South Western Ambulance Service was called at 10.54 am today (November 16) to a report of a man with breathing problems at an address on Sandy Park Road in Bristol.

“Multiple resources were allocated, including the air ambulance.

“One man was conveyed to Bristol Royal Infirmary.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back for regular updates.

