Bomb scare in Wales after ‘suspicious package’ found in Post Office

This morning, November 16, a Post Office in Buckley in Flintshire, Wales, has been evacuated and a bomb squad sent to the area following the discovery of a “suspicious package.”

Locals have been told to stay away from the area, located on Brunswick Road, as the situation is investigated by experts.

There are at least five police cars at the scene, according to North Wales Live.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police Flintshire said that there has been a cordon put in place which “will cause some disruption.”

A statement read: “We are currently in attendance at Buckley town centre due to the discovery of a suspicious package at the Post Office on Brunswick Road.”

“Officers were called at 8:50am today (Tuesday 16th November) and a police cordon is now in place.

“In line with standard procedure, the Post Office has been evacuated whilst an assessment is carried out.”

“We would like to reassure the local community that our enquiries are underway and officers remain at the location.”

“Please avoid the area for the time being, and we will issue an update as soon as one is available. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.”