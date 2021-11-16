Benjamin Mendy: Disgraced footballer charged with two additional counts of rape.

Disgraced footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape.

The Manchester City footballer now faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

BENJAMIN MENDY, who was suspended by his club Manchester City following his arrest, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 27-year-old French international, who was refused bail for a third time at a hearing at Chester Crown Court in October, will now be facing six counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to four complainants over the age of 16.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who was arrested alongside Mendy, has also been charged with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The attacks allegedly happened between October 2020 and August 2021 at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire and involve three different women, one of which was under 18-years-old – none of whom can be identified.

The left-back, who joined Man City from Monaco for a reported £52m, was suspended by Manchester City following his arrest.

In September the club issued a brief statement, which read: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

