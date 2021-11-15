Understanding Bitcoin Nodes

A Bitcoin node is a computer connected to other computers following the same rules and sharing information in this cryptocurrency’s network. A complete node refers to a computer in Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer network that synchronizes and hosts the entire blockchain’s copy. A node is essential for maintaining the proper running of the cryptocurrency’s network.

Types of Bitcoin Nodes

Nodes fulfill an essential role in the Bitcoin network. Perhaps, to understand how a node works, you should imagine it as a guardian that constantly monitors Bitcoin’s blockchain to differentiate legit transactions from non-legitimate transactions. Thus, the essential task of Bitcoin nodes is to prevent people from double-spending Bitcoins. Here are the primary types of Bitcoin nodes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Full node: A full node refers to a program that validates blocks and transactions. Every full node supports Bitcoin’s network by accepting blocks and transactions from the other nodes and validating them before relaying them to further full nodes.

Light node: A light node is also called a lightweight node that relies on full nodes to function. It requires less storage and downloads capacities than a full node because it only downloads block headers from the blockchain. Thus, it doesn’t store the entire Bitcoin blockchain. The only function of a light node is to verify a transaction with simplified payment verification. Essentially, full nodes validate blocks and transactions and accept blocks and transactions from full nodes supporting the Bitcoin network.

Mining node: A mining node is also called a Bitcoin miner. And this is a node that solves complex mathematical or cryptographic puzzles in the mining process. Every miner strives to solve a problem first and create a new block that goes to the blockchain. That way, the miner can prove they have completed a task or Proof of Work. After verifying the transaction, the network adds a new block to the blockchain, and the mining node receives the reward.

Staking node: Staking nodes consensus principle that underlies transaction validation is the Proof of Stake. Staking nodes must hold specific amounts of coins to participate in block creation, verification, and approval. Apart from their investment coins, staking algorithms consider the total number of staking nodes and time in the blockchain. They also factor in the random factor to determine the node that validates the block.

Authority node: Proof of Authority is also another consensus model. The authority node is common in private chain setups. Also called authorities, the nodes create and validate new blocks. Most authorities serve the validation purpose.

Master nodes: Master nodes are full nodes. They store the entire blockchain while validating transactions. Also, master nodes secure and stabilize the whole ecosystem. These nodes can also offer instant transactions, private transactions, governance and funding voting, and treasury management.

For Bitcoin’s system to perform to its full potential, it requires different types of nodes. That’s because the network requires nodes to validate and convey transaction details. When you spend Bitcoins on a platform like https://bitcoinsup.org, the network requires miners to process and validate the transaction. Thus, the nodes in the network should be fully functional and secure. Having more nodes makes the Bitcoin network more secure.

Waning Support

Bitcoin nodes have been reducing over the past months. Some nodes are active during the day and off at night. And this suggests that some users running the nodes turn their machines off at night. Thus, some of the nodes run on laptops and desktops.

What’s more, the lack of incentives could also be why people are not running Bitcoin nodes. The only way a person benefits from running a Bitcoin node is to help in protecting the network. And the number of individuals that want to support the network by running full nodes is reducing. Perhaps, that’s because running a full Bitcoin node requires resources.