Paddy McGuinness celebrates Eddie Kidd in new Top Gear series

Paddy McGuinness celebrates legendary stunt biker Eddie Kidd OBE in the new Top Gear series.

In the new series, Paddy McGuinness was joined by his hero, former stunt biker Eddie Kidd. The pair set off on a road trip that involved a ring of fire.

Throughout his career, Kidd performed many death-defying stunts. He also worked on several James Bond films. In 1996 though, a shocking accident left him paralysed.

Top Gear hosts McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris paid tribute to the daredevil. Talking about Kidd, Guinness said: “When you’re talking to him, you totally still see that glint in his eye.

“It’s nice that we can do stuff like that on Top Gear. It takes you (away from) us being outlandish and doing silly stunts or what have you.

“In the film he trolls me quite a lot. He’s really sharp – and I didn’t care what he said to me or if he took the mickey out of me.”

According to Flintoff, Kidd set the standard for many of today’s stuntmen and women. Speaking of Kidd’s amazing stunts Flintoff commented: “The first person to do all that is the one who’s the bravest.

“He’s doing something you’re not sure can possibly be done and he’s the one out there and he’s paved the way for everyone else afterwards.”

