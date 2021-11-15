Oh look, there’s a cow on the waterslide. In a bizarre story, a cow avoiding the slaughterhouse ended up on a waterslide at a local water park.

The bizarre incident happened in Brazil in the municipality of Nova Granada, in the state of Sao Paulo. The animal was only two years old and had been living on a nearby farm. The cow was soon to head to the slaughterhouse though.

A neighbour of the owner came round the house and told the owner that the cow had been spotted at the local water park on a slide.

Owner, Carlos Miguel Serante was shocked, to say the least. He said: “I couldn’t believe it.”

The video of the cow on the waterslide was soon shared on social media to the amusement of many people. A rescue operation began to try and remove the cow safely from the slide. The cow slips and slides as park employees try to help.

The director of the water park, Joao Luiz Andrade Zevole revealed: “I thought the slide wouldn’t hold. They say it can hold up to 200 kilograms.”

He added: “The animal was a bit hot, it wanted to swim and use the water slide, that’s all. The animal didn’t die, it’s just cleaner.”

The animal was eventually successfully rescued and is now safe from the slaughterhouse. The cow’s owner decided that after the waterslide adventure the animal should be kept as a pet.

The cow has now been named Tobogán. His owner said: “She will stay here for the people. People want to know where she is. She has become an attraction.”

