New ventures at InterOptics

INTEROPTICS has two exciting new ventures with upgrades to its charity eye care centre in Gambia and the opening of its new audiology centre at its Alfaz de Pi office.

Run by optician Fay Gallagher, InterOptics helps both the community on the Costa Blanca as well as those who cannot afford eye care through its charity in Senegal, Gambia and the Sahara.

Working on both at the same time, Fay´s hard work has paid off and she will soon be sending a container full of furniture and medical equipment to her charity´s centre in Gambia to provide further care for those who cannot afford it in Africa.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Opening in February 2019, the Aborigen View centre and its team of opticians has helped more than 4,000 people in Africa, providing free eye care and glasses.

While based in Africa, the charity works alongside the Spanish community, with donation boxes to collect second hand glasses that people no longer use placed in opticians across Spain.

Meanwhile, the local community in Alfaz de Pi is also involved, with local businesses and the council helping out to raise funds for the charity.

Fay told the Euro Weekly News that when she began travelling to Africa to offer eye care in 2016 on the first day she had 200 people waiting for an eye test, and this made her want to be able to help more people.

And now following the success of the charity´s centre in Gambia, Fay has said she also has plans to open an opticians in Senegal to be able to treat even more people.

At the same time as the work to her charity, Fay has also been making improvements to InterOptics in Alfaz de Pi, with a refurbishment in August which has seen upgrades to its audiology centre, which can now offer complete hearing tests and detect hearing problems.

Their team can also offer a free month trial on hearing aids, as well as a photo of the eye with their new retinoscopy machine.

The refurbishment has also seen new brands of glasses added to the shop and a completely new look.

Fay is now calling on the public to help out in Africa by donating or by taking part in the charity´s upcoming raffle from the end of November. Tickets will be €5 and can bought at InterOptics in Alfaz de Pi with all proceeds going to charity.

And for all your eye care needs, visit InterOptics on Carrer Princeps d’Espanya 17, 03580, Alfaz del Pi, Alicante from Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm and Saturdays 10am to 1.30pm.

Alternatively, contact 965 033 038 or [email protected], or visit www.interoptics.es.