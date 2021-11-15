Mishap leaves dog hanging from his own leash out the window.

Two women heroically helped save a dog who was hanging out a window. The dog had somehow managed to climb out a window while on a leash. Two neighbours heroically held the dog up so that he would not suffocate.

The shocking incident happened in the Zaidín neighbourhood of Spain’s Granada. The dog was reportedly close to death as it was choking on its leash.

According to Ideal, the dog ended up hanging from its leash when it fell from a first-floor window of a building at number 1, Avenida de Dílar.

The dog started to suffocate but two women stepped in and began to climb to the rescue. The women were able to hold the dog up and save its life till more help could arrive.

The fire brigade from Granada quickly swung into action and rushed to the scene to help the dog. Officer Juan Jesús Barquero and firefighter Santiago Millán helped the dog as soon as they reached the scene of the incident.

Barquero commented: “These women are the ones who really saved him. If it wasn’t for them, the worst would probably have happened to the dog.”

The firefighters were able to climb up to where the women were keeping the dog alive. The dog was then lifted and brought to safety in the home.

According to the Firefighters: “There was a sofa and, behind it, the window, which was open. The animal climbed onto the sofa and, for whatever reason, leaned out, after which it fell down”.

The Firefighters also discovered another dog in the house. It appears that this was a case of an accident and the animals are well treated.

The firefighters told Ideal: “The dogs are in very good condition, they had their food and water, and they looked very clean and well-behaved. The flat was also clean and very tidy”.

“The only detail was that the owner had them tied up inside the house, in the living room, but with a very long chain, four or five metres long,”

“The police made enquiries to find out who the owner of the dogs was. If we had observed that he was mistreated, we would have acted, but this was not the case.”

