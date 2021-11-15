Liverpool terror incident: ‘Hero’ taxi driver David Perry back at home

Liverpool terror incident: ‘Hero’ taxi driver David Perry is reportedly back at home.

David Perry has been named as the taxi driver who escaped outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital when the car exploded. Police have now declared the explosion a terror incident.

According to reports, the hospital has discharged Mr Perry. The explosion took place on Sunday morning, November 14. Three men have been arrested under the terrorism act. They are aged 29, 26 and 21 years old. A passenger died in the car during the explosion, but so far their identity is unconfirmed.

Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She congratulated Mr Perry for his heroic efforts.

The mayor said: “The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,”

“Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further, and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.”

The mayor went on to add: “Well, we knew that the taxi driver had stood out and locked the doors, we knew that early on.”

Speaking to Sky News, Conservative party co-chairman Oliver Dowden commented on the investigation into the explosion. He said: “It is an emerging situation and the home secretary is being kept briefed on it,”

“It is a reminder to us all that the threat of terrorism hasn’t gone away and how much we depend on our police and security services.”

