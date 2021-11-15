Former youth soccer coach sentenced to 77 years

Former youth soccer coach in Spain’s Malaga sentenced to 77 years in prison.

The former coach has acknowledged the harassment and abuse of 30 children. An agreement has been reached which is said to benefit the minors who will not have to appear at a trial. The coach has been sentenced to 77 years and four months in jail. He will only have to serve 18 years in prison though.

The agreement was reached on Monday, November 15 at a Malaga court. The defendant has seen a reduced sentence since he has a history of being abused as a child.

The defence lawyer, Juan Fernández Ramos, explained how the defendant admitted to the crimes. He said: “It has been taken into account that he has alleged that he has suffered some history of abuse as a child, therefore there is a disorder”.

Compensation requests have been withdrawn but reportedly “the accused has fully committed to pay” the minors a degree of compensation. The compensation total comes to nearly 100,000 euros and each victim will reportedly receive 3,000 euros.

Lawyer Antonio Gómez de la Cruz commented that the defendant had admitted: “everything that was in the case file.” He also highlighted that the agreement avoids “a trial for many minors who had to testify and that would have been very unpleasant”.

He added: “enough time has passed, these minors are in other teams and are trying to lead a normal life, so making them come to remember all that is not the right thing to do”,

“The fact that they have reached an agreement benefits them”.

