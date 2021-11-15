On Sunday, November 14, Cristine Climent, owner of Benidorm Palace, once again opened the doors of her venue to host the annual Benidorm Palace charity event ‘Save My Life 6.’

The Benidorm Dog Homing charity dedicates their time and effort to the welfare of abandoned, sick and neglected dogs and Cristine has supported them for many years. Dona Sandland is one of the charity’s organisers and helps to ensure that the dogs receive much love and the best health care possible. She said: “We get as many as we can out of shelters, get them healthy and search for the right homes for them in Germany or the UK with complete back up service once there. Over the last seven years we have built up a great working trust with good rescue associations. We take full responsibility once we get a dog out of the shelter.”

The event included two of its four legged heroes who stole the show and melted hearts on stage at the beginning of the event. Mitcham and Gordon are two examples of exactly what the charity does to help dogs from start to finish. They have benefited greatly from funds previously raised after becoming victims of Leishmaniasis, a very destructive disease that can cause blindness and organ failure in dogs. Sadly, Gordon lost both of his eyes, but has benefited from no further organ damage due to continuing treatment. Mitcham has 20 percent of his sight saved in one eye thanks to fundraising and dedicated care by volunteers. One lady, Norma Judd, accompanied by her brother from Wales, said: “I collect change during the whole year especially for the charity, every penny counts.”

The event was hosted by Tim Ames who kindly stood in at the last minute as Benidorm’s popular Miss Levi was unable to attend due to illness. The line-up was incredible with acts from Benidorm such as Heidi, Benidorm Fantastics, WestLife Tribute, Chris Chronos, Matt Fisher and Girlsaloud all giving their free time to help. The Palace’s very own entertainers David Climent, Rubel Medini, Kimberly Lester, Jastin Montiero, Tito Lester, and Samantha and Sandy also gave up their time.

Finally, The Greatest Show, produced by Universal Ents, brought the evening to a spectacular end. They came all the way from Blackpool, paying their own expenses to perform at the event. Max Fox, creative director of The Greatest Show said: “It has been a great honour to perform in such a great venue for a cause I have a personal passion for.”

During the Save My Life 6 event an auction was also held with many prizes donated from local businesses. The community gave this great cause all the support it deserves queuing well before opening with all tickets sold out. A big well done to all involved.

