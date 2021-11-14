The Tate Modern attacker accused of prison rape. A 30-year-old inmate at Belmarsh prison accused 20-year-old Jonty Bravery of prison rape in showers. The alleged victim is said to have told another prisoner who informed the prison guards.

A source said: “Cops from Scotland Yard went into the prison on Thursday, November 11 and arrested Jonty. He was quizzed for hours.”

Of the jail allegation, the Met Police said: “A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken to a south London police station. He was released on bail back into the custody of the prison. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Previous crime

The Tate Modern attacker is currently serving a prison sentence in Belmarsh prison for a previous crime of throwing a six-year-old French tourist from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern. He was only 17 when he flung the boy from the buildings’ viewing platform. He was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, for the August 2019 crime

The Tate Modern attacker left the boy with a brain bleed and fractured spine. The boy’s family decided to keep the child’s identity a secret, but his family gives updates as he attempts to overcome his life-changing injuries. They have previously told of his struggles to walk, eat and remember. Last month his parents revealed their “little knight , now eight, has returned to school.

Bravery, who is autistic, told police he had planned his previous crime, the art gallery attack to prove he had a mental illness. He also said he wanted to “be on the news”.

With regards to the current accusations, a Prison Service spokesman said: “We are working closely with the police investigation”.

