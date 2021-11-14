Early morning drunk driver flips car in Spain’s Seville.

The Seville City Council’s emergency services took to social media to announce that a drunk driver who was twice the legal limit had flipped his car. According to the emergency services the accident took place at about 8:30am on Sunday, November 14.

The early morning accident happened on Calle Ciudad de Manises, in the Alcosa neighbourhood.

The drunk driver who flipped his car is 28 years old. According to reports after losing control of his vehicle he managed to crash into three vehicles. He then overturned his car in the middle of the road.

The driver managed to escape the accident unharmed. He was given a mandatory breathalyser test that came back positive. He was discovered to have been driving at twice the legal limit.

From photos of the incident, it is unclear how the drunk driver managed to flip his car in such a confined space.

