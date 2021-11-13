When you can see the lunar eclipse this month in Spain

This November 19, the lunar eclipse will be partially visible in Spain.

On November 19, the second lunar eclipse of 2021 can be seen from the Peninsula, as the previous one was only visible from America, the Pacific and Asia.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, generating a shadow in which the satellite is placed for a few hours.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As explained by NASA, partial lunar eclipses are not usually as spectacular as total ones, where the Moon is completely covered by the shadow of the Earth, but they do occur more frequently.

When and where can the lunar eclipse be seen

If the weather permits, the phenomenon can be seen on November 18 to 19, specifically from 7:02am Spanish peninsular time, when the penumbral eclipse will begin.

Later, at 8:01am, the eclipse will reach its greatest magnitude while the entire Moon is on the horizon in Spain, as indicated by timeanddate.com.

The true maximum point of this eclipse, which will be at 10:02am, can not be observed from Spain because the Moon will be below the horizon at that time.

To be able to enjoy this celestial spectacle, the best thing is to flee from those urban areas with the greatest light pollution, look for a clear space, without buildings, and look towards the west-northwest horizon.

Also, some web pages will be in charge of broadcasting this lunar eclipse live.