Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a young fan from security guards. Addison Whelan, 11, jumped the barrier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin after the final whistle blew on Thursday night, November 11 and dodged security guards as she sprinted towards Ronaldo.

She was chased by the security guards, but the nimble 11-year-old schoolgirl managed to swerve and miss them. Cristiano saw what was going on and intervened and ordered the security guards to leave the young girl alone.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a young fan that was desperate to meet her hero following Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Portugal. She caught the attention of the Manchester United striker who instructed security guards to stand down before having a chat with the girl and giving her his shirt.

Security guards were running behind me

Addison, who plays for Shelbourne’s Under-13s, recalled the unlikely interaction with Ronaldo on Friday, November 12. Speaking on RTE Radio 1‘s Morning Ireland, Addison explained: “I jumped over the barrier because I was in the second row. I jumped over the first row and over the barrier. Then I sprinted onto the pitch, but there were security guards running behind me and there was another two coming from the other corner so I just kept sprinting.

“When I saw the other two coming from the other corner I ran more towards the halfway line so then I could swerve around them, but then they caught me.”Then I was just screaming Ronaldo’s name. He turned around and he saw me and he was telling them to leave me”.

“So then I was calling him over. He came over to me. I was just in shock and crying and I was like ‘Can I have your jersey? Please, please. I’m a big, huge fan’. He was saying ‘Are you okay?'” After checking the youngster was fine, Ronaldo handed the young girl his shirt and she was finally escorted off the pitch.

The 11-year-old added: “When my dad saw him taking off the shirt, my dad’s face was just in shock. “I was like ‘Oh my God, this is it, this is my dream, it’s finally coming true’. That was probably his last time playing in Ireland”.

