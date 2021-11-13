Boost for local commerce

VERA town hall and the Chamber of Commerce agreed to boost local commerce with Bonos al Consumo (Shopping Vouchers).

The scheme will receive a €100,000 allocation from the town hall which will have an economic impact of €400,000, Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco announced.

Consumers can acquire up to 10 of the €20 vouchers each week, but will only pay €150 instead of €200, as the town hall will make up the difference, Jorge Blanco explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Shoppers will be able to use the vouchers in local businesses taking part in the scheme, said Vera’s Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez.

“Over the next few days, establishments interested in joining the initiative can apply via the www.alcomercio.es website,” Ramirez announced.

“We are also organising an information meeting where we shall explain how to join by filling in an application form, although this will also be possible at the Vera Chamber of Commerce in Pasaje Armony,” the councillor added.