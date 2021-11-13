Another La Palma earthquake shakes the island

Early morning on Saturday 13 November, people were woken as another earthquake shook La Palma. The La Palma earthquake is the latest in a line of natural events taking place on the island since the volcanic peak began to erupt on 17 September this year. This quake was registered at 06.56 and measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and hit at a moderately shallow depth of 38km.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the latest La Palma earthquake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicentre. While it should not have caused significant damage, there is a likelihood of broken windows and fallen shelves etc. All of this will not help the people already affected by the eruption itself.

The main epicentre of this quake was around 13 km away from Los Llanos de Aridane, a place that usually has a population of around 20,800. Recently, the Spanish Navy has been helping farmers avoid the exclusion zones on the island so they are still able to tend to their crops. One of these exclusion zones is located near where this earthquake was reported.

